Fake Twitter account claims scribe defended child rapists; threats, verbal assault follows

The last three days there has been a concerted effort in the form of multiple fake tweets, photoshopped tweets, morphed videos on twitter / fb that even the most sensible have fallen for and have gone viral. Those asking me to clarify, please use your own discretion. pic.twitter.com/alf3qkiQSq

— Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) April 23, 2018 A tweet with this quote was even posted by an account @repubIicTv, a parody account of Republic TV, whose original Twitter handle is @Republic. The account later deleted the tweet and has now deleted the account itself.

Within a short while after this tweet was posted, this quote became viral on social media. On Facebook, the quote was shared thousands of times by users.

Soon after, Ayyub began receiving an onslaught of anonymous, graphic threats via social media.

The tweet was shared widely across social media, forcing Ayyub to issue a clarification.

“The enormity of the fake news problem in India,” she said on Facebook with a screenshot of the tweet from the parody account. “Few have realised that it is a fake Twitter profile, and it is being shared on almost every third Facebook page/WhatsApp group. This is a virtual lynch mob!”

Multiple media organisations and watchdog bodies came out in defence of Ayyub.

"Police in #NewDelhi need to take the online attacks and threats against Rana Ayyub seriously and take swift action to protect her. Unchecked, these threats of violence amount to an assault on freedom of speech, & create a chilling effect on the media." @CPJAsia's @StevenBButler — CPJ (@pressfreedom) April 26, 2018

The IWMF condemns the attacks against Rana Ayyub and supports all female journalists and their right to free expression online and everywhere. When journalists are targets of online abuse, the attacks take a toll on freedom of expression and #PressFreedom. https://t.co/RTD20Guf9S — IWMF (@IWMF) April 26, 2018