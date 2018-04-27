  1. Sify.com
  4. Fake Twitter account claims scribe defended child rapists; threats, verbal assault follows

Last Updated: Fri, Apr 27, 2018 12:55 hrs
Rana Ayyub

New Delhi: Journalist Rana Ayyub was in Delhi on April 22 to accept a media award, when she was informed that a tweet, allegedly on a popular TV channel’s social media account, quoting her on the Kathua gang-rape.

“Minor child rapists are also human, do they have no human rights. This Hindutva Government is bringing ordinance for death to child rapists just to hang muslims in larger numbers. Muslims aren’t safe in India anymore” – was the quote ascribed to Ayyub.

A tweet with this quote was even posted by an account @repubIicTv, a parody account of Republic TV, whose original Twitter handle is @Republic. The account later deleted the tweet and has now deleted the account itself.

Within a short while after this tweet was posted, this quote became viral on social media. On Facebook, the quote was shared thousands of times by users.

Soon after, Ayyub began receiving an onslaught of anonymous, graphic threats via social media.

The tweet was shared widely across social media, forcing Ayyub to issue a clarification.

“The enormity of the fake news problem in India,” she said on Facebook with a screenshot of the tweet from the parody account. “Few have realised that it is a fake Twitter profile, and it is being shared on almost every third Facebook page/WhatsApp group. This is a virtual lynch mob!”

Multiple media organisations and watchdog bodies came out in defence of Ayyub.

