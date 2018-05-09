Fake voter ID: Don't know anything, says Siddaramaiah

[India], May 09 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday refused to comment on the fake voter ID row, saying he didn't know anything about the issue.

Siddaramaiah while addressing the media said, "I don't know anything about this, there is Election Commission to look into it."

The Karnataka Chief earlier in the day accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing the government machinery.

While addressing the media, the Chief Minister said that the Congress is constantly under surveillance of the BJP.

Last night, 9,746 voter ID cards were found from a flat in SLV Park View Apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli locality, and the Election Commission's revelation of the same at midnight was followed by political sparring, as both BJP and Congress alleged the other's links with the concerned flat. While BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar accused the Congress of attempting to rig the elections, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that Nanjamuri rented her own flat to his son Rakesh, who contested corporation election on a BJP ticket in 2015. However, Sridhar Nanjamari on Wednesday rebuffed such allegations and told ANI he was the only son of Manjula Nanjamuri. "I am the only son of Manjula Nanjamari. Rakesh is my mother's nephew's son and he has got no connections with the flat in Park View apartment, as is what claimed in media," Sridhar said and added that the flat has been rented to Rangaraju who pays rent for it every month. Meanwhile, the BJP also demanded cancelling the polling in Raj Rajeshwari Nagar constituency where assembly elections are due on May 12 along with the rest of the state. (ANI)