Fake voter ID: Flat owner Manjula Nanjamari rejects Congress' allegations

[India], May 9 (ANI): Amidst the row over the seizure of fake voter IDs from a flat in poll bound Karanataka, the flat owner Manjula Nanjamari on Wednesday clarified that the property was not rented by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter Rakesh, as alleged by the Congress.

"The tenants are Rekha and Rangaraju, this is fake news that Rakesh is the tenant," Nanjamari told ANI, and added that she has not been in touch with Rakesh and his family.

Nanjamari also threw light on her association with the BJP, "From 1997 to 2002, I was a corporator, and BJP helped me win. I was just a house wife and BJP supported me, so I consider myself under their 'sharan'. I am not a Congress person, and will never be."

At present, Nanjamari is not campaigning for the party, as she said since 2002, she has only been a follower of BJP's ideology and health issues did not allow her to campaign. Earlier in the day, Nanjamari's son Sridhar Nanjamari told ANI that Rakesh had no connection with the flat, and added, "News that I have relations with Congress is false." The issue over seizure of the voter IDs erupted after both BJP and Congress accused each other of having links with the concerned flat where the raids took place. While BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar accused that Congress party was behind the scam, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the tenant of the flat was Rakesh, claiming that he was Nanjamari's son and that he contested corporation election on a BJP ticket in 2015.(ANI)