Fake voter ID: JD(S) urges EC to ensure fair K'taka polls

[India], May 9 (ANI): In view of the recovery of over 9000 voter ID cards from Bengaluru, Janata Dal (Secular) secretary general Danish Ali on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to ensure free and fair assembly elections.

Ali while talking to ANI accused the Congress and BJP of following unethical means to win the Karnataka Assembly election to be held on May 12.

"We appeal to the EC that there should be no compromise with free and fair elections. It is a serious matter. All unethical means are being adopted by both national parties (Congress and BJP)," Ali said.

Earlier, the BJP alleged that around 20,000 fake Voters ID cards were recovered from Congress' Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency candidate Muniratna. The party also demanded to countermand elections in Raj Rajeshwari Nagar constituency. Following the allegation, the Election Commission of Karnataka, earlier on late Tuesday night confirmed that they have recovered 9,746 Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) from an apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli area of Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency. Sanjiv Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka, however, said that the significance of the counterfoils can only be verified after due investigation. (ANI)