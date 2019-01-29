Fake voter IDs of OP Rawat, Rajat Kumar surface; probe initiated

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): Two duplicate voter ID cards in the names of former chief election commissioner OP Rawat and Telangana's chief election officer Rajat Kumar have been detected.

Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) DCP Avinash Mohanthi told ANI that on January 26, a complaint was lodged by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials stating that some unknown persons uploaded documents for voter ID card enrolment in the names of OP Rawat and Rajat Kumar.

"The voter ID cards were also issued but had not been delivered to the persons who applied (for the cards)," he added.

Mohanthi said initial investigation into the matter revealed that certain individuals had applied for the cards from Masab Tank area in the city, however, the accused have not been traced yet. A case has been registered under impersonation and cheating under Representation of the People Act, 1951. Investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)