Famers call off stir after assurance by Maharashtra govt

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Farmers under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha have called off their agitation after the Maharashtra government assured them that their demands would be fulfilled.

In a meeting held between the farmer leaders and Water Resource Minister Girish Mahajan, the state government has sought two to three months of time to fulfill their demands.

The farmers were demanding complete waiver of farm loans and implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations among others.

On Wednesday, the farmers had started their march from Nashik towards the state Legislative Assembly in Mumbai. The demand of farmers also included withdrawing of cases registered against farmers during farmers’ protests, providing land to tribals for farming as per tribal act, and provision of Arabian Sea to them for agriculture. Last year in March, the All India Kisan Sabha had organised a long protest march, led by over 30,000 farmers, from Nashik to Mumbai. (ANI)