Families of Indians abducted in Afghanistan knock Centre's door

[India], May 10 (ANI): The families of the labourers, who were abducted in Afghanistan has requested the Centre to intervene in the matter to bring their family members back to India.

Seven staff members, including six Indians, of Indian company KEC International Limited, were allegedly abducted by Taliban in Afghanistan's Baghlan on May 6.

Families of the four out of the six Indians, belonging to Jharkhand's Giridih and Hazaribagh district, have urged the government to take some step in this regard.

"We demand intervention by the government so that our family members could be brought back safely," said family members. Meanwhile, the local police are in close co-coordination with the family and the state government. "Both the state and the Central government are aware of this fact and are helping us. We will try to get back those people to India," said the local police. Earlier on May 6, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that they are in touch with the Afghanistan authorities to locate the abducted. All seven of them were abducted in Bagh-e-Shamal village of the Pul-e-Khomri city capital of Baghlan province, reported Afghan's TOLO News. (ANI)