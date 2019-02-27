Family members of fallen soldiers express happiness at air strikes, say want to see complete end to terrorism

(Madhya Pradesh) / (Uttar Pradesh)/ Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Following the aerial strike carried out by the India Air Force (IAF) on terror camps in Pakistan on Tuesday, family members of soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack have expressed their happiness.

From Jabalpur, the brother of slain Ashwini Kachi said that he wishes to see a complete end of terrorism from the country.

Speaking to ANI, Suman Kachi said: "Though we are somewhat happy by this measure taken by the government, we wish to see a complete end of terrorism from the country. There should be such fear in the hearts of these terrorists that they never dare to enter on our soil."

Speaking on similar lines, the father of Ajay, another fallen soldier said that such a step should have been taken much before. The jawan's widow expressed that although her loss is irreparable, she welcomes the news, and is happy. Earlier on Tuesday, making a veiled reference to the air strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech asserted that the country was in "safe hands". Family member of soldier Jeet Ram who hailed from Rajasthan's Bharatpur told ANI, "it is a good news, at 1000 should be killed, then it will be more gratifying". Another relative said: "I would like to thank the Indian Armed Forces. Today's attack has taken revenge for the death of my 40 CRPF sons, who were killed in Pulwama terror attack. PM Modi should take such extreme steps in accordance with the IAF." Similar reactions came from families of other soldiers who lost them in Pulwama terror attack, which left 40 CRPF soldiers dead in South Kashmir's Awantipora area on February 14. A relative of slain CRPF jawan Hari Singh, who belonged from Rewari district spoke to ANI: "This is a very joyous moment; Pakistan should be removed from the map." He further applauded PM Modi by saying, "Modiji has immediately reciprocated to our loss." While another relative of Singh said: "What Modiji has done, this is a befitting reply to Pakistan. He should not take a step back and keep this fight going." On similar lines, jawan Vijay Kumar Maurya's elder brother, Ashok Kumar Maurya, in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria region said: "Our demand to take stringent actions against the loss of our beloved has been taken by the central government and we are happy with this." However, he asserted that those who are residing in Pakistan, preferably the locals should not be affected due to the terror strike and only the terror camps should be devoured. India on Tuesday carried out air strikes at a massive Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, eliminating a “large number” of terrorists, including top commanders, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said earlier. The terror camp in a thick forest area atop a hill was led by Ustad Gauri, brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, Gokhale said, making a statement before the media, hours after the air strikes using Mirage 2000 were carried out. (ANI)