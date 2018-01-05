Family mourns death of BSF jawan killed in ceasefire violation

[India], Jan. 05 (ANI): The family of BSF soldier, R.P. Hazra, who was killed in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan on his birthday two days ago, sat mourning here on Friday while awaiting the arrival of his body.

Hazra's 18-year-old son Rahul told ANI that the body, after being brought to their house in Nadia, would be taken to their ancestral home in Murshidabad for the last rites.

"Our family has been living here as my father made this house so that we could get better education in the city," Rahul said, adding that his father had been in the service for 27 years.

Still reeling with the grief, the younger son who lives with his mother and 21-year-old sister, expressed his wish to join the army one day. Grieving the loss of Hazra, his cousin brother N.D. Hazra said, "A friend informed me when he saw the news on the internet. My brother Kazim then confirmed it with the BSF headquarters in Delhi. The BSF informed that he was killed in the firing that began unexpectedly while he was on duty," he told ANI. The BSF soldier of the 173rd Battalion was killed on his birthday on January 3 when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector. (ANI)