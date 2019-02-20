Family of convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case calls for release

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): One of the life convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case has urged Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to speed up the process of releasing seven convicts as recommended by the state Cabinet recently.

"The state assembly has passed a resolution to release the seven convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case but the Governor has not signed the papers approving the release till now," said Arputhammal, the mother of A G Perarivalan. "The Governor should take immediate action on the same," he told ANI.

Perarivalan was arrested while in teenage and has served 28 years in jail. After the Supreme Court saud that Tamil Nadu state government could take a decision on the release of seven convicts, the state Cabinet passed a resolution. Arputhammal said a human chain demonstration will be organised soon at seven places including Chennai, Madurai and Salem to highlight the issue. "I have started campaigning in order to gather people's support. I have already visited 15 districts and I think people will support this." In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suspected Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The attack left 14 others killed whose relatives have been opposing the release of convicts. (ANI)