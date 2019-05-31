Family of CRPF jawan killed in Pulwama attack arrive for swearing-in

[India], May 30 (ANI): Family members of Sudip Biswas, one of the CRPF jawans who lost his life in Pulwama terror attack on February 14, have arrived in Delhi to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

His mother said, "We have been invited to attend the event. Despite being in sorrow we have come here."

One of his relatives said, "They gave us an invitation for the swearing-in ceremony. They supported us in our troubled times. We have faith in the government and that is the reason why we have come for the event."

40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in an attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14. (ANI)