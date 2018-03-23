Family of Indian killed in Iraq calls for peaceful protest

[India], Mar. 23 (ANI): Gurpinder Kaur, sister of Manjinder Singh, who was among the 39 Indians killed in Iraq, refused to stage violent protests against the government, instead opting to 'sit peacefully'.

"We won't do a violent protest, we'll just sit peacefully. Union government hasn't contacted us yet. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has not replied to us even after repeated attempts to contact and meet her," Kaur told ANI.

"We've given the government time till tomorrow morning to announce a compensation to secure future of families of deceased. If they are not able to do it then we'll protest at Jantar Mantar tomorrow," said Vijay Kumar, Manjinder Singh's brother-in-law.

On March 20, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in the Rajya Sabha, said all the 39 Indians, who went missing in Mosul in 2014, had been killed by the terror group IS. Swaraj said Minister of State (MoS) External Affairs General V.K. Singh will go to Mosul in Iraq to bring back the mortal remains of the deceased. The victims, most of whom hailed from Punjab, were working on projects near Mosul when they were kidnapped during their evacuation. (ANI)