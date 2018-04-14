Family of Kathua victim demand FIR against BJP ministers

[India], Apr. 14 (ANI): The family members of the eight-year-old rape victim have demanded that an FIR should be lodged against the two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh, who had resigned earlier following accusations of attending a rally in support of the miscreants responsible for the crime.

"We feel that those two had the biggest role in the rape and murder of Asifa. Now, that the truth is coming out, they are resigning. I want to appeal to the central government to at least register an FIR against them," said the victim's uncle.

"I want to appeal to the Prime Minister, as he had launched the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save the Daughter, Teach the Daughter) campaign. I want to get his attention that our Asifa was innocent and was brutally murdered. I want him to serve justice in this matter as swiftly as possible," he added. "We want action against the people who murdered my girl, they deserve strict punishment. The ministers who supported the culprits, at least an FIR should be filed against them," said the father of the victim. Meanwhile, a People's Democratic Party leader informed that their government would soon bring a law which would make the death penalty mandatory for those who rape minors. "I want justice for the 8-year-old at the earliest. This (Jammu and Kashmir) government will soon bring a law in the state under which people who rape minors will be given the death penalty. The entire nation has come with her," said Naeem Akhtar, who is public works department minister in Jammu and Kashmir government. In Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, an eight-year-old Muslim nomadic girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, gangraped, tortured and killed. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17. (ANI)