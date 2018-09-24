Fancy dress Hinduism, says BJP on Rahul's Shiva devotion

[India], Sept 24 (ANI): Hours after Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered prayers to Lord Shiva in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra while criticising Rahul Gandhi and Congress claimed that 'their love for Hinduism is a farce to mislead public.'

Intensifying his attack on the Congress president, Patra told ANI, "Today abruptly he is becoming a devotee of Lord Shiva. Nobody can mislead the public. Common people are also observing their fancy dress Hinduism."

He further said, "It is the same Rahul Gandhi who had claimed that there is a greater danger from Hindus than Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group. He is the same Rahul Gandhi who coined the word saffron terrorism." Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Amethi, was today welcomed by the Congress supporters dressed as Kanwars or devotees of Lord Shiva. The Congress chief was seen wearing a red-coloured scarf and his forehead was smeared with sandalwood paste and a tilak. (ANI)