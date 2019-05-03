Fani: Trees uprooted, houses destroyed in Odisha

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, May 03, 2019 13:38 hrs
Fani

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Fani made landfall at around 8 am on Friday morning. The Odisha government on Thursday evacuated over 11 lakh people from low-lying areas.

The storm is now likely to move towards the West Bengal coast and gradually weaken into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm over the next four hours.

Watch videos here:

Cyclone Fani weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm at 11.30 am about 10 kilometres east of Bhubaneshwar and 30 kilometres south of Cuttack, the IMD says.

