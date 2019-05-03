Fani: Trees uprooted, houses destroyed in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Fani made landfall at around 8 am on Friday morning. The Odisha government on Thursday evacuated over 11 lakh people from low-lying areas.
The storm is now likely to move towards the West Bengal coast and gradually weaken into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm over the next four hours.
Watch videos here:
Furious FANI
Sea Ingression near Chilika Coast in Khordha dist.@PIB_India pic.twitter.com/tK0dkX6Cet— PIB in Odisha (@PIBBhubaneswar) May 3, 2019
Braving all the odds @DCP_CUTTACK and ODRAF unit are working relentlessly to clear out the disrupted roads. #DutyAboveElse #CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/I4K1HTudUm— Odisha Police (@odisha_police) May 3, 2019
Cyclone Fani weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm at 11.30 am about 10 kilometres east of Bhubaneshwar and 30 kilometres south of Cuttack, the IMD says.
The fiery #CycloneFani blows through Puripic.twitter.com/tf5VlwHoCu— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 3, 2019
The sound and the fury : here's what the landfall at Puri by #CycloneFani actually looked like..— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 3, 2019
Video by @PIBBhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/4GpvKFkRQ3
Villagers clearing a blocked road in Jagatsinghpur District, Odisha after landfall by #CycloneFani #Fani #FaniCyclone— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 3, 2019
Video credit : @PIBBhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/BK2dcexeRG