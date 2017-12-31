Fans await Rajinikanth's announcement on entering politics

[India] December 31 (ANI): With superstar Rajinikanth all set to make an announcement on his entry into politics today, the fans who are expected to meet the actor for a photo session said they were excited about the possible announcement.

The screens inside the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam played clippings from various news media outlets speculating on his political entry which included reactions from various political leaders.

"I will make the announcement in Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in a while," Rajinikanth told media here.

Earlier this week, the actor, while addressing his fans in the Tamil Nadu capital, had announced that he would disclose his political plans on December end. "I am not new to politics. I'm there since 1996. I got delayed. Entering is equal to victory. I will announce a decision on December 31," he had said. There have been widespread speculations in Tamil Nadu that the superstar would take a plunge into politics very soon. Rajinikanth's wife Latha had also said it was her husband's decision and would accept and respect whatever decision he takes. Fellow actor Kamal Haasan has also hinted he was willing to work with Rajinikanth if the superstar ever decided to enter politics. Rajinikanth, who is referred as 'Thalaivar' or 'Ultimate Boss' by his fans, enjoys almost demigod status among his followers. (ANI)