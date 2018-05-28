Far from truth: Swaraj on Congress claiming India-Russia ties deteriorating

[India], May 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday that Congress' allegations that the relations with Russia have deteriorated are "far from truth".

"Recently PM Modi and President Putin held a successful informal summit," said Swaraj, while addressing the media on the completion of four years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Sochi in Russia for an informal summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Modi held one-one talks with President Putin, in which he reiterated the strong bilateral relations between two countries. He further termed the Indo-Russian bilateral relations as a special privileged partnership. India and Russia expressed their concern over terrorism and radicalization during the informal Summit. The two leaders also expressed their determination to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The two sides also "noted with satisfaction" the expanding cooperation in the energy sector. Prime Minister has invited President Putin for the 19th Annual Summit in India later in the year. (ANI)