Faridabad gangrape: Two accused arrested from Rajasthan

[India], Jan. 17 (ANI): Two absconding accused were reportedly arrested by the police from Bharatpur's Jurehra village for raping a girl in Haryana's Faridabad.

On January 13, three men in Faridabad abducted a 22-year-old woman when she was returning home after work and gangraped here in a moving car for two hours.

The accused later dropped her near a petrol pump at Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered and a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to nab the culprits. (ANI)