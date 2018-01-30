Faridkot student protest: Injured policeman dies

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): A policeman, who got injured in firing during a protest that took place yesterday in Punjab's Faridkot has succumbed to his injuries.

The police personnel had suffered bullet injuries.

The incident took place in a protest at the Regional Campus of the Punjabi University in Patiala at Jaitu.

At the same spot yesterday, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Punjab Police Baljinder Singh Sandhu had shot himself.

According to media reports, the deceased DSP had gone to the spot to control the situation between two groups of students during a demonstration where one group allegedly started levelling charges against the police for supporting the rival group.

Allegedly, while the allegations were being hurled at the police, the DSP shot himself in head. The reason for DSP's death is still unknown. The cops accompanying him rushed him to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical Hospital in Faridkot, where he succumbed to injuries. A case has been registered and further investigation is on. (ANI)