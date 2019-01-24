Farm loan waiver an eye wash: Centre

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): Union Minister Manoj Sinha on Wednesday alleged that Congress party’s farm loan waiver is an eye-wash.

While addressing the media here, he said, “Farm loan waiver is just an eye-wash. It has become a joke. Those who didn't take any loan have been included in lists of farm loan waiver. Had there not been upcoming elections, Congress would have simply said that they never made the announcement.”

“It (farm loan waiver) was just a false promise made during election by Congress party and its president,” he added

He also accused Rahul Gandhi of fooling and misleading people. He asserted, “It is the Congress president’s nature to fool people of this country. They only believe in garnering votes by sloganeering and once they are in power they forget all promises they make.” Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel on December 18 announced that his government will waive farm loans within 10 days as promised by Congress president Rahul Gandhi during campaigning of recently-concluded state Assembly election. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Kamal Nath also waived farm loans of Rs 2 lakh as promised at the time of elections, shortly after he took oath as the chief minister. The Congress-led Rajasthan government on December 19 waived farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh. (ANI)