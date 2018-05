[India] May 05 (ANI: A farmer died here on Saturday while standing in a queue to sell his crop.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Devi Dayal told ANI that the matter is being investigated.

"We have sent the body for postmortem to identify the cause of death. The matter is being investigated," Dayal said.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate also said that and action would be taken against if anyone is found guilty. (ANI)