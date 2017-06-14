Farmer suicides: Shiv Sena berates MP Home Minister for 'uncalled' remark

[India], June 14 (ANI): Condemning Home Minister Bhupendra Singh for his remark on farmers suicides, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that such a statement from a prominent minister of his stature at this crucial time is 'uncalled' for.

"The issue of farmers' suicide has become a big matter in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and at such time the Home minister of Madhya Pradesh resorting to such a statement is uncalled for," Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande told ANI, adding that Singh should have refrained himself from making such a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Singh said that farmers' suicides in the state are a result of family disputes and not because of debt in agriculture. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "There can be many personal reasons for suicide like family disputes and other reasons but we believe in a farmer who commits suicide due to debt in agriculture." Mandsaur has become the epicenter of farmers' agitation over a demand for loan waivers and better prices for their produce. During the agitation, six farmers were gunned down by the police, thereby drawing criticism from political parties. The situation forced the district officials to impose Section 144, and restricted prominent personalities from visiting the violence-hit district. A number of political leaders, including Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, and social activists, tried to visit Mandsaur but the police didn't let them enter the area. The curfew has been lifted from Mandsaur, but prohibitory orders remain in place. Meanwhile, the state government has issued a notification for the judicial probe of the Mandsaur violence. Retired Justice JK Jain will head the one-member judicial commission. (ANI)