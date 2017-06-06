Farmers being killed in BJP's 'new India': Rahul Gandhi on Mandsaur violence

This Govt is at war with the farmers of our country#Mandsaur #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/HQsjluDUPg

"BJP ?? ???? ?????? ??? ??? ?????? ?? ????? ?????????? ?? ???? ????? ???" he said in a series of tweet.

At least three farmers were killed and several others were injured in a firing by security forces in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur today, as farmers intensified their agitation demanding fair price and loan waiver.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a judicial enquiry into the matter.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain remain suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew has also reportedly been imposed.

The farmers in the central state are demanding remunerative prices for their produce and a loan waiver. They are also demanding that they should be given Rs 50 per litre of milk bought from them as they spend Rs 37 per litre.

The killing of the farmers came hours after Mandsaur collector Swatantra Kumar Singh claimed all was well in the district and that the situation was under control. (ANI)