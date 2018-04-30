Farmers' bodies to go on nationwide protest in June

[India], Apr 30 (ANI): The Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh (RKM), which is an amalgamation of around 110 farmers' organisations have decided to go on nationwide "gaon band" protest from June 1 to June 10.

The Mahasangh has put forward three demands- complete loan waiver, 50 percent increase in C2 cost and fixing a Minimum Support Price (MSP).

During this period the farmers will not send their produce to cities nor will they consume it.

The farmers will observe 'shame day' on June 5 and will pay tribute to the slain farmers died in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur on June 6.

June 8 will be observed as nationwide unsupportive day. The protest has been called to highlight the plight of farmers and against government's policies. (ANI)