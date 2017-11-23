Farmers' fight for rights equal to second freedom struggle: Hazare

Bhubaneswar: Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday dubbed the farmers' fight for their rights and demands as the "second freedom struggle".

"When a farmer reaches the age of 60, he should be given a pension by the government. Our fight for the (rights of) farmers has begun. Fighting for farmers' rights is equivalent to a second freedom struggle," Hazare said at 'Jai Kisan Samabesh' in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur.

The convention was held by Navnirman Krushak Sangathan to demand remunerative prices for farm produce and pension for farmers at the Jagatsinghpur Collectorate.

Hazare said going to jail for the welfare of the country and its people is a badge of honour. "Farmers' gatherings have been organised in eight states. I will tour the country in the coming days. The fight has started and going to jail for the welfare of farmers and the country is a pride for us," the social activist said. He demanded crop prices which were 1.5 times the cost of agricultural inputs. Hazare also paid tributes to former Odisha Chief Minister and freedom fighter Nabakrushna Choudhury on his 116th birth anniversary on Thursday. "We have to take a solemn decision on materialising Gandhiji and Choudhuryji's (Nabakrushna Choudhury) dream. We've to re-install true democracy of the people, by the people, for the people," said the social activist.