Farmers' killing in Mandsaur 'inhuman': Raju Shetty

[India], June 14 (ANI): Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana leader Raju Shetty on Wednesday dubbed the killing of farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur as inhuman and asserted that he will avenge the loss of life.

Averring that he along with his colleagues will create pressure on the government for assisting the farmers with their issues, Shetty said that the incumbent situation of the farmers of the nation is pathetic.

"This is the problem of all the farmers in India. We are trying to unite all the farmer leaders and fight this. We have come to politics to create pressure on the govt for helping farmers," said Shetty.

'Farmers have increased production and they should have been awarded for the same but instead they are committing suicide. Why the situation is so pathetic. I have seen the situation of Mandsaur. What happened in Mandsaur is an inhumane act. We will take revenge," he added. However, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan earlier in the day blamed the Congress Party for a "conspiracy to fuel violence" in the recent Mandsaur farmers' killing. He has ordered a judicial enquiry into the matter. Appealing for peace to the agitating farmers in the state, Chief Minister Chouhan has announced a compensation of Rs. one crore to the kin of those killed and Rs. five lakh for those injured in the Mandsaur violence. Several others were injured in the firing by security forces as farmers intensified their agitation demanding fair price and loan waiver. The farmers in the central state are demanding remunerative prices for their produce and a loan waiver. They are also demanding that they should be given Rs. 50 per litre of milk bought from them as they spend Rs. 37 per litre. (ANI)