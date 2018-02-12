Farmers' loss will be compensated: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

[India], Feb 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that farmers will be given compensation of their losses due the hail storm.

The Chief Minister took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday informing that all district collectors have been instructed to evaluate the damaged crops.

"Hailstorm has affected many districts in the state. I have instructed all collectors to take information by sending teams for evaluation of crop damage. The Farmer brothers do not have to worry, their losses will be compensated," read the tweet.

There has been a sudden change in weather, in a few states of the country that includes Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. After the hailstorm in some areas, there has been a sudden fall in temperature across the state. Soya bean crops have suffered heavy loss due to the heavy hail in the district of Sehore. Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Centre of Uttarakhand issued an alert to all district magistrates following the forecast of snowfall and hailstorm by the weather department. (ANI)