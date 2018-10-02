Farmers pelted stones, wielded lathis: Delhi Police

[India], Oct 02 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday clarified that limited measures had to be used during the Kisan Kranti Yatra earlier in the day as a number of protesting farmers resorted to stone pelting and wielded lathis, causing injuries to police personnel on duty.

The Delhi Police, in a statement, highlighted that the use of tractor-trolleys as passenger carriers was banned in the national capital by the Supreme Court, and hence, adequate measures had to be put in place to stop farmers from entering Delhi in these vehicles.

The police also informed that announcements were regularly made on a public address system about the promulgation of section 144 Cr.PC, adding that requests were specifically made to farmers not to try entering Delhi forcefully on tractor-trolleys.

Elucidating about the violent methods adopted by a section of protesting farmers, the police said, "Despite persuasive methods requesting them to wait till the outcome of the talks of their leaders with the government, a section of the crowd suddenly turned violent and tried to break the barricades forcefully through tractor-trolleys and were also carrying lathis. Tractor-trolleys were used with violent force by this aggressive section to break down three layers of strong barricading. Some protestors also resorted to stone pelting and wielded lathis causing injuries to police personnel deployed on duty."

Delhi Police further claimed that despite these circumstances, only the minimum required force was used to contain these aggressive and violent protestors.

"After using water cannon and tear gas shells on a limited scale, the situation was brought under control, and thereafter, any use of any force was discontinued forthwith, resorting again to persuasive tactics", the statement read.

The police, however, stated that no security personnel or protestor was seriously injured during the incident.

Thousands of farmers began their agitation on September 23 from Haridwar in Uttarakhand and marched towards New Delhi, many of them on foot and scores sitting atop tractors and buses, raising slogans.

Their demands include complete loan waiver, reduction in electricity tariff and pension to every farmer aged above 60.

Earlier in the day, a meeting was held between the leader of the farmers and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture GS Shekhawat said the government agreed to a number of the farmers' demands.

"We held discussions with representatives of the Bharatiya Kisan Union last night. Another meeting was held at the Home Minister's house this morning. In the end, we reached agreements on some issues and they assured us that the agitation will be called off," he told ANI. (ANI)