Farmers pose as roosters in Madhya Pradesh

[India], December 15 (ANI): A few farmers from Madhya Pradesh on Friday posed as roosters to protest over not getting the appropriate price for their produce at a wholesale market here.

The farmers said they have been here for the past four days with their produce, but have not been getting appropriate price for the same.

"The way students are punished in school for their mistakes, we are punishing ourselves for being a farmer. We are posing as a rooster to seek apology from the government," said a farmer from Jharbira village.

"We also want that out produce get right value in the market," the farmer added. Earlier in June, five farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur when they were on the warpath protesting for better crop prices and loan waiver. (ANI)