Farmers protest in Delhi, caution Centre of consequences if demands not met

[India], Mar. 13 (ANI): A day after Maharashtra farmers had their demands approved from the state government, farmers from across the country gathered in Delhi on Tuesday and demanded loan waiver and implementation of Swaminathan Commission's recommendations.

Protesting under the banner Bharatiya Kisan Union, scores of farmers reached Parliament Street and raised slogans in support of their demands.

The protesting farmers even cautioned the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government to be ready to face consequences in 2019 general elections if their demands remain unfulfilled.

"We are under debt and everyday farmers are committing suicide. We are here to tell the government to implement Swaminathan Report and waive off loans, otherwise, they will face the consequences in 2019 polls," one of the farmers told ANI. Yesterday, nearly all the demands of Maharashtra farmers, who held a "long march" to Mumbai, were accepted by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government. The farmers of the state had demanded unconditional waiver of loans and electricity bills; implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations; announcement of minimum support price for agriculture produce; and a pension scheme for farmers. (ANI)