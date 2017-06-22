Farmers' protest near Thane turns violent, several policemen injured in clash

Thane: The farmers' protest in Maharashtra turned violent on Thane-Badlapur highway as the protesting farmers said that their land is being acquired by the Ministry of Defence.



Additional forces have been sent to the spot including riot control vehicles.



"Loan waiver has become fashion now. It should be waived but in extreme situations only. It's not a final solution. You have to take care of systems. The farmers should be taken care in distress," Naidu said.

Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district became the epicentre of farmers' agitation over a demand for loan waivers and better prices for their produce.

During the agitation, six farmers were gunned down by the police, thereby drawing criticism from political parties.

The situation forced the district officials to impose Section 144, and restricted prominent personalities from visiting the violence-hit district.

A number of political leaders, including Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and social activists tried to visit Mandsaur but the police didn't let them enter the area.

Section 144 was later revoked ahead of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit to the families of the deceased farmers.

Several policemen were injured after the farmers clashed with the police deployed in the area while blocking the highway.Meanwhile, Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu while addressing India's largest municipal bond programme in Mumbai on Thursday said loan waiver should be waived in extreme situations only.