Farmers' Protestes: Maha Govt approves most demands

[India], Mar. 12 (ANI): After holding a meeting with a delegation of farmers in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday evening accepted most of their demands.

"We have accepted most of their demands and have given them a written letter," said Fadnavis after concluding the meeting at the Vidhan Bhawan here.

Fadnavis, earlier in the day, said he was extremely positive in fulfilling the demands of the farmers and that his government was trying since day one of the march to discuss various issues with the farmers.

Earlier, over 30,000 farmers held a protest march, walking for about 180 km in the sun from CBS Chowk in Nashik to Mumbai's Azad Maidan. The protest, which was held to demand a complete loan waiver among other things, commenced on March 5. Communist Party of India leader Sitaram Yechury also joined the protests, saying, " There is only one solution to these issues which is for the government to accept the demands. For years the government has not come good on the promises made to the farmers, the country cannot make progress while it's farmers are forced to committ suicide and the government has to grant them their demands otherwise this protest will continue." The farmers of the state have been demanding an unconditional waiver of loans and electricity bills; implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations; announcement of minimum support price for agriculture produce; and a pension scheme for farmers. The Central Railways will run two special trains from Mumbai's CSMT to Bhusawal at 8.50 pm and 10.00 pm today to send the agitating farmers back.(ANI)