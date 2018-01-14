Farmers to get new passbooks in March: Telangana CM

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that the new passbooks would be distributed among the farmers on March 11.

The Chief Minister declared that the distribution programme would be graced either by President Ram Nath Kovind or by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In this programme, hailed as a model, all the details of land records were there with the government and new passbooks were being printed with this latest information.

Rao disclosed that all this information would be put online and the entire process would be operated like the Core Banking system on the website named as Dharani.

He said that a transparent and corrupt-free land and reforms based registration policy would come into force from March 11. The land administration and records would be done under jurisdiction revenue department, hence Vakati Karuna, Land Administration Director, is given the full additional charge as Commissioner Stamps and registration. He added that based on this information, Input Subsidy scheme would be implemented and new passbooks will be distributed. Rao also announced that the land transactions would be updated on the Dharani site like the Core Banking System. An exclusive I-T wing would be created and all the transactions updates of the land would be posted online the same day. The sale and purchase of lands can also be done with the Dharani information. The Chief Minister has decided to make registration facility available at every Mandal Office for the benefit of farmers and people. Rao said that to eradicate corruption, fake documents in registration, sale and purchase of lands, maintaining of the land records, transparency that the new reforms are being introduced. "We should put an end to farmers and other people running around the government offices. They should come to the registration office only once. Registration should be done without giving any chance to corruption. The government is strengthening land records maintenance and reforms are brought in for the same purpose. Dharani would record every transaction", the Chief Minister said. (ANI)