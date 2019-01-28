Farmers whose crops have been destroyed by cold seek govt compensation

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Farmers whose crops have been destroyed in the intense cold weather accompanied with hailstorms, affecting the region for the past one week, have asked for government assistance.

Damoh area of Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing frost for a week and for the past three days, hailstones rained down on the crops of potato, tomato, chilli and pulses in

This region in the Bundelkhand area produces tomato, peas, and brinjal on a large scale and transports these vegetables to other states as well.

“I have suffered a loss of Rs 1.5 lakhs. What do we eat now? The government should give us compensation,” said a farmer. “I have got a survey done through Patwari but no loss of crops has been reported till now. If we found something like this, we will do the survey again,” the tehsildar of Damoh, Sangeeta Waghmare said. Shortly after he took oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath waived off farm loans of Rs 2 lakh according to his poll promise. (ANI)