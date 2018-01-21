Farooq Abdullah calls upon Pak over ceasefire violation

[India] January 21 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday called upon Pakistan to do away with ceasefire violation, while saying that it would only lead everyone to destruction.

Abdullah's statement comes after as many as eleven civilians got injured in various sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, after Pakistan violated multiple ceasefires along the Line of Control (LoC).

"Not only BSF jawans but civilians also got injured in the ceasefire violation... It is a tremendous tragedy that is taking place at our border. I hope our neighbour realises that it is not going to take us anywhere other than destruction," he told media here.

Earlier on Friday, a 17 year-old-girl was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops in RS Pura sector of the state.