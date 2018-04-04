Farooq Abdullah defends Shahid Afridi on situation in Valley; says 'killings must stop'

[India], Apr. 4 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday backed former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi, who had yesterday expressed anguish over the killing of 20 people in Jammu and Kashmir over the weekend.

When asked to respond on Afridi's 'anti-India remark', Abdullah told media, "Everybody has condemned the killings in Kashmir. Every nation is condemning the killing, the killing must stop."

Yesterday, Afridi took to his official Twitter account and tweeted on the situation in the Valley and asked the United Nations and other international bodies to make efforts to put an end to the violence in the state.

"Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other international bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?" Afridi had tweeted. At least 12 terrorists and three soldiers were among 20 people killed in three separate gunfights in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday. Three separate encounters took place in the valley - one in Anantnag during the night and two on Sunday morning in Dragad and Kachdoora villages. As many as 25 others were injured in the encounters. (ANI)