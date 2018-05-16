Farooq Abdullah hails Centre's decision on Ramzan

[India], May 16 (ANI): National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to suspend the operations against terrorist in the state during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday asked the security forces not to launch operations against terrorist during the month of Ramzan.

"It is a great step forward, I would like to congratulate Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This reminds me of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji's era when he announced unilateral ceasefire. I welcome this," Farooq told ANI.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also welcomed the Centre's decision and said that it would help create a "peaceful and amicable environment for a sustained dialogue." In a video message, Mehbooba said, "I wholeheartedly welcome the Ramadan ceasefire and would like to thank Modi ji and Rajnath Singh ji for their personal intervention. My gratitude also to the leaders and parties who participated in the all-party meeting and helped build consensus towards this announcement". Echoing similar views, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami stated that guns should not be a solution option during the holy month of Ramzan. "Despite the decision coming late, we welcome it. When violence is concerned that should not be an option for anybody, and guns should be a no solution option," Tarigami told ANI. The Home Ministry said that the decision has been taken to help the "peace-loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment". However, it clarified that the security forces "reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people". Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. (ANI)