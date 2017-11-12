Farooq Abdullah thinks Kashmir is his family property: Sushil Pandit

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir activist Sushil Pandit on Sunday slammed National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah for saying that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and accused him of advocating for Islamabad.

Speaking to ANI, Pandit further said that Farooq Abdullah thinks that Kashmir is his family property and he can distribute it to anyone.

"Farooq Abdullah has been a Chief Minister three times of Jammu and Kashmir... So he thinks this is his family property and he can distribute it. This is not the first time he has given such kind of statements. Neither these statements show him in good light nor demonstrates his experience," Pandit added.

Accusing Farooq of backing Pakistan, Pandit said that the NC chief has lost his credibility by making statement in favour of Islamabad. According to reports, Farooq had earlier on Saturday said that the PoK belongs to Pakistan and the fact would not change no matter how many wars are fought over the issue. "I tell them in plain terms - not only the people of India but also to the world - that the part (of Jammu and Kashmir) which is with Pakistan (PoK), belongs to Pakistan and this side to India. This won't change. Let them fight how many wars they want to. Both sides need to talk about the situation so that we live in peace," the former Chief Minister of the state was quoted.