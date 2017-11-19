Farooq trying to push country into communalism: BJP

[India], Nov. 19 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah was trying to push the country into communalism.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Gopal Krishna Agarwal further said that Farooq should make statements under the parliamentary law as he is a member of the same.

"I am not able to understand what language is Farooq Abdullah speaking and with what thoughts. He should talk under the parliamentary law as he is a member of the same. He is trying to push the country into communalism," Agarwal said.

In a blistering attack at the BJP, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah accused the saffron party of dividing India on the basis of religion. "BJP leaders in UP give speeches and threaten Muslims that if you don't vote for us (BJP), we'll show you... India belongs to everyone, be they Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian. And it is their right to freely vote for whoever they want to. You can't force anyone," Abdullah said at a gathering in Jammu. Abdullah further said, "You have made one Pakistan, how many more Pakistans will you make? How many more pieces will you cut India into?" He further reiterated his Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) remark and said the disputed territory does not belong to India. "Yes, I say it (PoK) belongs to them (Pakistan). Are they (Pakistan) wearing bangles? They also have atom bombs! Do you want us to be killed by them? You are sitting in palaces, think about the poor people living in border areas, who are bombed daily," he added. Earlier also, Farooq drew flak for saying that PoK belongs to Pakistan and the fact would not change no matter how many wars are fought over the issue. (ANI)