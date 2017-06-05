Fast-track court to be setup to tackle crime against women: Manipur CM

[India], June 5 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has assured that fast-track courts would be set up to tackle cases related to crime against women in the state.

"Fast track courts will soon be set up to tackle cases related to crime against women in the state," said Singh at the inaugural function of the two-day state-level seminar on "Development Priority of Manipur" held at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences.

The seminar was organised by Steering Committee, constituted by the Government of Manipur's Department of Planning.

Speaking at the function Chief Minister Biren said that the sole objective of organising such seminar is to discuss the problems and hurdles which affect the development process in the state so that we could bring out a prospective and positive solution to the problems. Stating that such platform was first-of-its-kind in the state, he stressed that people from different professions, including academicians, entrepreneurs, farmers, etc. could share and exchange their innovative ideas collectively to bring development and work towards economic stability of the state. Singh opined that the government would listen to the opinions or recommendations brought forward during this seminar and will do the needful to bring inclusive development in the state. "To have inclusive development, the 'Hill Area Development Programme' would be introduced in Manipur including Assam and Tripura soon," he added. Taking a firm decision against the drug abuse in the state, the Chief Minister said that the government was conducting mass drive against illegal drugs and stringent punishment would be given to the those drug traffickers. On the occasion, Steering Committee Chairman, Professor N. Mohendro Singh said, "A structural change is the need of the hour for beginning a new phase of planning and development in the state." The function was attended by Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Y. Khemchand, Minister for Social Welfare and Co-operation Nemcha Kipgen, Minister for Tribal and Hill Areas Development N. Kayasii, State Planning Board's Deputy Chairman, S. Rajen Singh. (ANI)