Fast track interlinking river projects: Stalin writes to PM

[India], June 27 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) acting president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to focus on interstate river linking projects to help farmers tackle drought in the country.

"Hundreds of farmers in Tamil Nadu are committing suicide because of heavy drought and monsoon failure, the Prime Minister should immediately focus on interstate river linking projects in order to help the farmers of nation in the whole and not only Tamil Nadu," the letter read.

The Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly urged the Prime Minister to intervene in this matter as per the mandate given by the Supreme Court on interlinking rivers. "This will not only solve the water crisis issue in the state, but will also help to maintain a good relationship with neighbouring states, thus bringing harmony to the states," the letter added. He cited that the apex court had in "2012 River Linking Judgment" observed that the inter linking of rivers would save the people living in drought prone zones from hunger and people living in flood-prone areas from destruction caused by the floods".(ANI)