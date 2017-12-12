Father appeals to Sushma Swaraj to get drowned daughter's body home

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): The father of 15-year-old Nitisha Negi, who drowned in waters near Adelaide's Holdfast Marina beach on Monday, appealed to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday to help bring his daughter's body back home.

"We appeal to both the state and central governments, and especially to Sushma Swaraj ji, to help us get our daughter's body soon so that at least we are able to perform her last rites," Nitisha's father, Piran Singh Negi, said

The family is in mourning after having received news of the tragedy.

Four of Negi's friends were saved by local surfers, but are said to be in bad shape medically after the incident. The incident happened on Sunday when Negi went for a swim with a few of her friends. Negi went missing and her body was only retrieved near the notorious breakwaters on Monday morning. A footballer and a student of the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Delhi, Negi had gone to attend the Pacific School Games in Australia. (ANI)