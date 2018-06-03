Father of alleged honour killing victim hosts Iftar party

In the holy month of Ramzan, the family of Ankit Saxena, who was stabbed to death in Delhi by his Muslim girlfriend's family, hosted an Iftar party on Sunday in his memory.

As per Ankit's father, Yashpal Saxena, the party was hosted as a means of propagating communal harmony.

"Ankit was killed by a Muslim. But that doesn't mean all Muslims are the same. I hope harmony is maintained," he told media here.

Attendees of the party heaped praises on the hosts and said an initiative like this should set an example for the rest of the society.

Ankit was stabbed to death in West Delhi's Khyala area on February 1 by the family members of his girlfriend, as they were against the relationship. Thereafter, the police arrested the woman's father Akbar Ali, mother, Shahnaaz, a juvenile younger brother and uncle Mohd. Salim on February 2. (ANI)