Father of deceased newborns extols cancellation of Max hospital's licence

[India], December 8 (ANI): After the Delhi Government today cancelled the licence of Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh, the father of the children declared dead by the hospital eulogized the decision.

"We had been sitting on protest since 7-8 days. Our demand for cancellation of license of Max Hospital was met. We are happy with the decision. We will take out candle march in memory of our children tomorrow," Ashish, father of the children told ANI.

The baby, who was in a critical condition, died on Wednesday during treatment in a hospital in Pitampura.

Announcing the decision, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain told media, "We cannot tolerate criminal negligence of any sort. This is unacceptable. Delhi government cancels the licence of Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh with immediate effect. The hospital will not function henceforth." "The Max Hospital has been issued notices in the past with cases in connection to EWS, additional beds, etc, where they were found at fault," Jain also said. The Delhi minister added that the patients already admitted in the hospital will be provided with an option to continue their treatment or shift to another hospital. However, the hospital is not allowed to admit any new patients from now onwards, he opined. The Max Hospital had declared the baby dead along with his still-born twin, however, he was found alive when he was being taken for cremation. The father of the children had accused the hospital of deliberately declaring the baby dead and trying to get rid of him after he told the authorities that he will not be able to afford Rs 1 lakh per day for their treatment. India Medical Association (IMA) President KK Aggarwal on Thursday blamed the concerned doctors of committing gross mistake. On Monday, the hospital had terminated the services of two of its doctors that were involved in declaring the baby dead. Last week, Jain had warned the hospital of cancelling its licence, if found guilty. (ANI)