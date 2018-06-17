Father's Day: These cigarettes are not injurious to your dad's health

[India], June 17 (ANI): In a unique way to urge people to avoid smoking cigarettes and consumption of alcohol, a Coimbatore-based chocolate maker, Sujatha, has made chocolates in the design of chess board, champagne bottles and cigarettes, to mark the occasion of Fathers Day on Sunday.

"Smoking and drinking are injurious to health. So, it will be healthier if it's given in the form of chocolates," Sujatha told ANI.

The initiative is in sync with central government's various efforts to urge people to avoid tobacco and alcohol consumption.

At a World Health Organisation event held recently, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched a national media campaign, titled 'What Damage Will This Cigarette/Bidi Do,' to encourage smoking cessation. Last month, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also launched a '#HumFitTohIndiaFit' campaign on Twitter wherein he asked people to post their fitness pictures and videos. Popular Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the campaign. (ANI)