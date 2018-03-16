Fatwa issued against Muslim man for donating organ

[India], Mar. 16 (ANI): A Madrasa in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has issued a fatwa against a Muslim man after he pledged to donate his organs to people in dire need.

The fatwa has also asked the Muslim community to boycott him.

The donor Arshad Mansuri has signed up for organ donation after his death.

"I have pledged my organs for the welfare of the society. I also want the people from Muslim community to do the same. I came to know a fatwa has been issued against me for doing so," Mansuri told ANI.

"Fatwa says that donating organs is not allowed in Islam," he added. Mansuri has remained unperturbed and said serving mankind is greater than following any religion. "Fatwa also urged people to boycott me from the society. In my opinion maulanas are fake. To serve mankind is the biggest religious duty," Mansuri noted. "I have been getting threatening calls from unknown numbers. When I complained to Kanpur police they did not take any action," Mansuri stated. Meanwhile, a local maulana said that Mansuri was trying to defame Muslims. "Mansuri had asked me how organ donation is considered in Islam; I replied that it's banned. Someone who doesn't follow what Allah has said, then there're doubts on him being a Muslim," Maulana Hanif Barkati told ANI. "Mansuri could be a man who has just kept a Muslim name and is trying to defame Muslims," Barkati asserted. (ANI)