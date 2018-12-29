FCI's procurement of paddy to boost farmers' income in Tripura

[India] Dec 29 (ANI): For the first time in the history of Tripura, the Food Corporation of India has started procuring paddy directly from farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Food Processing of India will procure paddy at a fixed price of Rs 1,750 per quintal which would largely benefit the local farmers.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb recently launched the procurement of paddy by FCI during a program held at bordering Kamalpur sub-division of Dhalai district of Tripura.

"The erstwhile Left Front government in the state has just used the peasantry for lengthening their rallies but the present governments want every peasant to be self-esteemed and self-sufficient and for that, it has started procurement by FCI at MSP," said Deb. The FCI department has set a target to procure 10, 000 Metric Tonnes of paddy. The procurement programme will be conducted at 10 different places and will continue till February 19, 2019. Farmers of the state thanked the government for introducing different schemes for their welfare. "After the formation of the new government under the leadership of Narendra Modi, our income has increased. Presently, every month by selling 40 kg paddy we are earning Rs 250 more. Farmers are very happy because of the present government. Such an initiative has also encouraged us to adopt the practice of paddy cultivation not twice but thrice a day. We are earning a good income," said Gopal Parshi, a farmer from Ganganagar. "The way the state government has planned this policy, I think the farmers will be benefited from it," Swapan Paul, another farmer expressed.(ANI)