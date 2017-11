[India], November 16 (ANI): The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) team on Thursday seized expired packets of buns and pizza bases from a McDonalds' and a Domino's outlet in Raipur's Magneto Mall.

They also seized samples of sauce from a KFC outlet, when they raided the outlets here.

The samples have been sent to the food testing laboratory.

Further action will be initiated after the report comes. (ANI)