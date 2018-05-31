Fear looms on BJP after defeat in Loksabha by-polls

As the Opposition gains foot with almost every passing by-election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tries hard to put on a brave face as it continues to lose crucial by-elections just ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The biggest loss for the BJP came from Uttar Pradesh's Kairana, where the Opposition-backed Rashtriya Lok Dal's Tabassum Hasan snatched the Lok Sabha constituency from the former with a broad margin of 44618 votes. Even more embarrassing since the BJP already faced two consecutive losses in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's constituency in Gorakhpur, and in Phulpur.

The Kairana by-election was necessitated following the death of BJP leader Hukum Singh. His daughter, Mriganka contested the seat on BJP ticket and conceded defeat even before the official result was announced.

The BJP registered its lone victory in the Loksabha by-polls from Maharashtra's Palghar, BJP's Rajendra Gavit won the constituency by 29572 votes.

The seat fell vacant after sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanga passed away in January.

Chintaman Wanga had thrice won the constituency as a BJP member, however, after his death, his family had joined hands with the Shiv Sena.

NCP's Madhukar Kukde won in Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha by-poll by a margin of 48097 votes.

In Bhandara-Gondiya the by-election was necessitated when BJP's sitting MP Nana Patole quit the party to join the Congress in December last year.

NDPP candidate Tokheho Yepthomi won from the Nagaland Loksabha seat by a margin of 173746 seats

Neiphiu Rio of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party was the representative of the lone Lok Sabha constituency in Nagaland. Rio, who represented this constituency, quit in February to contest in the assembly election. Rio is the chief minister of Nagaland.

The result in the by-elections clearly left the ruling party in the lurch, as it swerved the party from its path of easy wins to a series of loses, especially on home turfs. The winning spree of the BJP in assembly elections is showing no impact on the crucial by-polls, and in fact, hints at a larger risk as the party prepares for state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)