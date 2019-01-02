Fear walking on roads, need more security says Tej Pratap Yadav

, (ANI): Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader and son of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav has expressed fear and asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to increase his security amidst the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said, "I fear that anyone can kill anybody. Every day a murder takes place. I request Chief Minister to increase my security. The law and order situation is deteriorating. I fear walking on the roads."

"After one point of time, even the bodyguards aren't enough, " the RJD leader added.

On December 30, the Naxals shot down a man and burnt four buses in state's Aurangabad district. Following the incident, the workers of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) had also staged a protest march in Bihar's capital city Patna over the law and order situation in the state.(ANI)